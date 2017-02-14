Tuesday , February 14 2017
2017 Home Show This Weekend.

WPCN February 14, 2017

Home Show 2017

February 17th-19th, 2017

At Sentry World, Stevens Point​​

*Friday 5pm -8pm * Saturday 9am – 5pm * Sunday 10am – 3pm

* Kids Bouncy House and Lowe’s Kids Clinic Saturday and Sunday

* Indoor Driving Range FREE for attendees Saturday and Sunday

* Register to win a 49″ TV, Stainless Steel Dishwasher or Samsung Tablet

* FREE Food Demonstrations and Seminars

Admission $6.00 – Children 12 and under FREE.  Get $1.00 OFF or an additional prize entry when you bring a non perishable food item to help benefit Operation Boot Strap.

