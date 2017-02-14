2017 Home Show This Weekend.
February 14, 2017
Home Show 2017
February 17th-19th, 2017
At Sentry World, Stevens Point
*Friday 5pm -8pm * Saturday 9am – 5pm * Sunday 10am – 3pm
* Kids Bouncy House and Lowe’s Kids Clinic Saturday and Sunday
* Indoor Driving Range FREE for attendees Saturday and Sunday
* Register to win a 49″ TV, Stainless Steel Dishwasher or Samsung Tablet
* FREE Food Demonstrations and Seminars
Admission $6.00 – Children 12 and under FREE. Get $1.00 OFF or an additional prize entry when you bring a non perishable food item to help benefit Operation Boot Strap.
