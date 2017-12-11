2018 Dozynki Harvest Festival

Sunday, September 16, 2018 – Noon – 6 PM

Moose Family Center

1025 2nd St. North

Stevens Point, WI

Polka Mass at 10:30am at St. Stephens, 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point

Chicken Dinner noon – 6pm

Refreshments at the bar and continuous music with alternating bands and wooden dance floor.