2018 Dozynki Harvest  Festival
Sunday, September 16, 2018 – Noon – 6 PM
Moose Family Center
1025 2nd St. North
Stevens Point, WI
Polka Mass at 10:30am at St. Stephens, 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point
Chicken Dinner noon – 6pm
Refreshments at the bar and continuous music with alternating bands and wooden dance floor.

For more information

Click here – http://polishheritageawareness.com/2018-dozynki.html

