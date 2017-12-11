2018 Dozynki Harvest Festival Sunday, September 16, 2018
2018 Dozynki Harvest Festival
Sunday, September 16, 2018 – Noon – 6 PM
Moose Family Center
1025 2nd St. North
Stevens Point, WI
Polka Mass at 10:30am at St. Stephens, 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point
Chicken Dinner noon – 6pm
Refreshments at the bar and continuous music with alternating bands and wooden dance floor.
For more information
