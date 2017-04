WPCN INVITES YOU TO

The 31st Stevens Point/Plover Area Breakfast Optimists Club

Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15

At the MSTC Parking Lot

Downtown Stevens Point.

10:30 am, kids up to age 3

10:40 am, ages 4 – 6

10:50 am, ages 7 & 8

15,000 candy-filled eggs, many with prize slips inside, including many bikes!

No using baskets or bags.

SOME OF THE BIKES PROVIDED BY DAVE’S BODY SHOP OF STEVENS POINT