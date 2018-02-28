77th Annual Wisconsin Bowhunters Association Convention – March 3,4 & 5

Wisconsin Bowhunters Association

will hold its 77th annual convention on

March 2, 3 and 4, 2018 at the

Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center

in Stevens Point, WI.

The convention features a large vendor display hall, informative seminars and a trophy display area where members can display their archery harvested trophies. The vendor hall is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. The public is welcome to attend for a $5.00 admission fee.

On Friday evening, March 2 and throughout the day on Saturday, March 3, WBH will sponsor a National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) archery tournament. Students from NASP affiliated schools throughout Wisconsin will compete. The public is welcome to watch the competition for a $5.00 admission fee, which will also be valid for the vendor display hall.

On Saturday evening, March 3, WBH will hold its annual awards banquet. Greg Miller, co-host of the television show, The Hunt with Greg and Jake, will be the keynote speaker. Banquet tickets are available by contacting the WBH office, 715-823-4670.

On Sunday morning, March 4, WBH will conduct its annual membership meeting. The membership meeting is open to WBH members only.

Wisconsin Bowhunters Association is the oldest state bowhunting organization in the United States. Its mission is to preserve, promote and protect bowhunting. The WBH office is located in Clintonville, WI. For more information please contact us at 715-823-4670 or visit our website

www.wisconsinbowhunters.org