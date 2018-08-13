Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / 92.1 WPCN Presents Live and Let Die The Music of Paul McCartney – Friday October 12th at the Grand Theater, Wausau

92.1 WPCN Presents Live and Let Die The Music of Paul McCartney – Friday October 12th at the Grand Theater, Wausau

Tickets On-Sale Now!

To Order Tickets click Here… 

“Order Live & Let Die The Music of Paul McCartney Featuring Tony Kishman Tickets Now”

or call…..(800) 840-9227

Veteran of the Broadway hit, Beatlemania, Tony Kishman has toured worldwide with productions of “Twist and Shout,” “Classical Mystery Tour”.

“Live and Let Die” features a four piece band led by Tony Kishman (vocals, bass, guitar & piano). You’ll hear, complete in every detail, hit songs from the Beatles catalog and Paul McCartney’s solo works.

Songs including: Hey Jude, Penny Lane, Live and Let Die, Yesterday, My Love, Uncle Albert, Let It Be, Maybe I’m Amazed, Hello Good-Bye, Long and Winding Road, Silly Love Songs, Jet, and many more…

