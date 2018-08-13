92.1 WPCN Presents Live and Let Die The Music of Paul McCartney – Friday October 12th at the Grand Theater, Wausau
Tickets On-Sale Now!
or call…..(800) 840-9227
Veteran of the Broadway hit, Beatlemania, Tony Kishman has toured worldwide with productions of “Twist and Shout,” “Classical Mystery Tour”.
“Live and Let Die” features a four piece band led by Tony Kishman (vocals, bass, guitar & piano). You’ll hear, complete in every detail, hit songs from the Beatles catalog and Paul McCartney’s solo works.
Songs including: Hey Jude, Penny Lane, Live and Let Die, Yesterday, My Love, Uncle Albert, Let It Be, Maybe I’m Amazed, Hello Good-Bye, Long and Winding Road, Silly Love Songs, Jet, and many more…
