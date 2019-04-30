9th Annual Shredding Party for Pacelli Catholic School

Your invited to the 9th Annual Pacelli Catholic School’s Shredding Party!

Thursday May 9th 3 to 6 pm at 1417 Main Street, Stevens Point

Each May, Schulfer & Associates hosts our spring cleaning Shredding Party, where individuals are welcome to bring their sensitive record-keeping documents to be shredded. Aligned with our shredding theme, shredded turkey sandwiches, shredded coleslaw and shredded cheese are sold. Please help us reach our goal of $3,000 towards the purchase of a new van for Pacelli Catholic Schools used for transportation of student athletes, class field trips, and students completing service projects. Pacelli Catholic Schools have given to our community for over 130 years!