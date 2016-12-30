A Darlene Love Christmas: Love for the Holidays at the Grand Theater in Wausau

“One of the greatest singers of all time” – Rolling Stone
A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Darlene Love has long been recognized as “one of the greatest singers of all-time,” bringing her thunderbolt voice to wall-of-sound hits including “He’s a Rebel,” “He’s Sure the Boy I Love”, “(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” and many more. This holiday season, this Sixties legend will bring all those classics and your holiday favorites to The Grand! A Darlene Love Christmas would not be complete without her signature song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, which she sang for 28 consecutive years on the Late Show with David Letterman, and of which, Letterman always said, “Christmas doesn’t start until Darlene Love sings that song.”
Tickets start at $44.00.
For more information on Darlene Love, visit http://tickets.grandtheater.org