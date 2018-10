A Night of Comedy for Couples At The Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids

NEVER DO ANYTHING FUN ANYMORE NOW THAT YOU’RE MARRIED? DUCT TAPE DATE NIGHT IS PERFECT FOR COUPLES WHO WANT TO STICK TOGETHER. SO, GRAB YOUR SPOUSE AND JOIN THE CRANBERRY CLERGY CHURCHES FOR A NIGHT OF COMEDY FOR COUPLES. DURING THE RUSH AND MADNESS OF LIFE, EVERY COUPLE WOULD DO WELL TO PRESS PAUSE AND SIMPLY LAUGH TOGETHER. COME SEE COMEDIAN KENN KINGTON AT THE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER IN WISCONSIN RAPIDS ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, FROM 7-9 P.M. TICKETS SOLD FOR $15 IN ADVANCE AT ITICKETS DOT COM OR $20 AT THE DOOR. SEE YOU THERE!

https://www.itickets.com/events/405770.html