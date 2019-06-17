Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Annual Almond Quilt Show

Annual Almond Quilt Show

The Golden Needle Quilters annual quilt show, “A Quilt Gathering” will 
be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:30- 4:30. at the Almond 
School west gym,1336 Elm Street, Almond, WI.
The guest speaker this year will be Caryl Brix presenting her Trunk 
Show, “Paducah Quilts Plus”. It will start at 10:30 a.m.
There will be old and new quilts, wallhangings, raffle quilt, 50-50 
raffle and vendors.
Admission is free and all is welcome.

