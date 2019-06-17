Annual Almond Quilt Show

The Golden Needle Quilters annual quilt show, “A Quilt Gathering” will

be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:30- 4:30. at the Almond

School west gym,1336 Elm Street, Almond, WI.

The guest speaker this year will be Caryl Brix presenting her Trunk

Show, “Paducah Quilts Plus”. It will start at 10:30 a.m.

There will be old and new quilts, wallhangings, raffle quilt, 50-50

raffle and vendors.

Admission is free and all is welcome.