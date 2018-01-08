Arctic Run Model Railroad Show & Sale

The Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders

are busy preparing for the 21st edition of this event.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center; 1001 Amber Avenue; Stevens Point, WI 54482.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) and Sunday, February 4, 2018 (9:00 AM to 3:00 PM), 2018.

The event offers fun for the whole family. Children enjoy seeing the trains and hearing the sounds of locomotive engines and whistles. Adults will have the opportunity to view several operating model railroads and find out how modelers create their railroad empires. Model railroaders are happy to share their knowledge of the hobby with quests.

Representatives of several hobby shops will be available to provide the latest treasures available from the leading model railroad equipment manufactures. Other vendors will be on hand with railroad clothing, books and memorabilia plus model railroad equipment that may now be out of production.

Admission is $4.00 for adults, $2.00 for ages 12 to through 17 and free for children age 11 and under. There will be a maximum charge of $12.00 per family. Net proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations in the community.