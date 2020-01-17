Area Snow Emergencies Declared!

Stevens Point

A Snow Emergency is in effect Beginning January 17th at 5pm and

will expire January 18th at 5pm

No person may park, stop or leave standing any vehicle upon any streer or any portion of streets in the city of Stevens Point during the Snow Emergency hours.

Village of Plover:

A snow emergency is being declared Effective at Friday January 17, 2020 at 8:00 P.M., until Saturday January 18, 2020 at midnight.

No person shall park, stop or leave standing any vehicle upon the streets or any portion of the streets whenever snow falls during any period of 24 hours or less and reaches a depth or conditions that constitute a serious public hazard impairing transportation and public health, safety and welfare. The Chief of Police or his designated representative are authorized to have vehicles in violation of “Snow Emergency and Parking Regulations” towed away and the cost of moving the vehicle(s) will be added as a cost to the penalty assessed for the illegal parking of the vehicle(s).

City of Wausau:

A snow emergency will be in effect from 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Vehicles shall not be parked on streets during this time period in order for City crews to plow streets for commuting traffic, maintain bus transportation, insure emergency vehicles can respond and allow for City crews to remove snow as necessary.