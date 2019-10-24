Area Trick or Treating Dates & Times

Area Trick or Treating Dates and Times
Almond: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Amherst: Oct. 27 from 3 – 6 p.m.
Antigo: Oct. 26 from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
Athens: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.
Biron: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Bowler: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m
Boulder Junction: Oct. 26 from 3 – 5 p.m.
Crandon: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.
Colby: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Edgar: Oct. 27 from 3 – 5 p.m
Hancock: Oct. 26 from 4 – 6 p.m.
Iola: Oct. 27 from 2 – 4 p.m.
Kronenwetter: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7:30 p.m.
Laona: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.
Loyal: Oct. 31 (Businesses) from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m
Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Residents)
Marathon City: Oct. 27 from 3 – 5 p.m.
Marshfield: Oct. 25 (Downtown) from 4 – 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Citywide)
Medford: Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m.
Merrill: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Minocqua: Oct. 31 4 – 6 p.m. (Downtown)
Oct. 31 4 – 7 p.m. (Citywide)
Mosinee: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Nekoosa: Oct. 31 4 – 7 p.m.
Neillsville: Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m
Neenah: Oct. 31, 4 – 7 p.m.
Park Falls: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
Pittsville: Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Port Edwards: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Plainfield: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Plover: Oct. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m.
Rhinelander: Oct. 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. (Downtown)
Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m. (Citywide)
Rib Mountain: Oct. 31, 4 – 7 p.m
Rosholt: Oct. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Rothschild: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Rudolph: Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Schofield: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Shawano: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Spencer: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Stevens Point: Oct. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. (Citywide)
Stratford: Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m
Tomahawk: Oct. 26 from 1 – 3 p.m. (Downtown)
Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m. (Citywide)
Vesper: Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Wausau: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Weston: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Weyauwega: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Whiting: Oct. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Wittenberg: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m
Wisconsin Rapids: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m