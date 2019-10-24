Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Area Trick or Treating Dates & Times

Area Trick or Treating Dates and Times

Almond: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Amherst: Oct. 27 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Antigo: Oct. 26 from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Athens: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Biron: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Bowler: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m

Boulder Junction: Oct. 26 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Crandon: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Colby: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Edgar: Oct. 27 from 3 – 5 p.m

Hancock: Oct. 26 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Iola: Oct. 27 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Kronenwetter: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Laona: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Loyal: Oct. 31 (Businesses) from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m

           Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Residents)

Marathon City: Oct. 27 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Marshfield: Oct. 25 (Downtown) from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

                   Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Citywide)

Medford: Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m.

Merrill: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Minocqua: Oct. 31 4 – 6 p.m. (Downtown) 

                  Oct. 31 4 – 7 p.m. (Citywide)

Mosinee: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Nekoosa: Oct. 31 4 – 7 p.m.

Neillsville: Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m

Neenah: Oct. 31, 4 – 7 p.m.

Park Falls: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Pittsville: Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Port Edwards: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Plainfield: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Plover: Oct. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Rhinelander: Oct. 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. (Downtown)

                      Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m. (Citywide)

Rib Mountain: Oct. 31, 4 – 7 p.m

Rosholt: Oct. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Rothschild: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Rudolph: Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Schofield: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Shawano: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Spencer: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Stevens Point: Oct. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. (Citywide)

Stratford: Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m

Tomahawk: Oct. 26 from 1 – 3 p.m. (Downtown)

                   Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m. (Citywide)

Vesper: Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Wausau: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Weston: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Weyauwega: Oct. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Whiting: Oct. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Wittenberg: Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m

Wisconsin Rapids: Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m

