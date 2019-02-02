ARTIC RUN MODEL RAILROAD SHOW & SALE February 2, 2019 – February 3, 2019

Fun for the whole family. Enjoy a convention center full (40,000 square feet) of trains, trains and more trains. Featured are operating model railroad layouts (some as large as 24’ x 52’), a hands-on Thomas the Tank Engine layout for the children, swap/sales tables, hobby shop dealers and vendors. If you are just interested in watching trains, thinking of getting started in the hobby, or a seasoned model railroader there is something here for everyone. On a cold winter week-end there is no better place to be than among friendly fun-loving model railroaders. The show is sponsored by the Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders Ltd (a non-profit educational organization). Activities include promoting model railroading as a life long hobby and family activity, supporting community events and organizations including the Portage County Historical Society. Adults $4, Ages 12-17 $2, Ages 11 & under free.