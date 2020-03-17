Aspirus Establishes Call Center for COVID-19 Questions

WAUSAU, Wis. – To prevent the spread of the virus and provide the most appropriate care to the communities we serve, Aspirus has established a call center for people concerned they might be infected with COVID-19.

The dedicated line will be operational and staffed by live operators beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. The phone lines will be staffed 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekends.

Operators will direct callers to the closest regional testing location if they need to see a medical professional.

Call Center Number

1-844-568-0701

7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday – Sunday

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of influenza. They include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Aspirus is prepared for COVID-19 and will continue to provide vital health service to the community.

Because the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, we will communicate changes promptly. For more information, please visit aspirus.org or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.