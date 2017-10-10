Ben Franklin Junior High Science Department’s E-Cycle Drive

The Ben Franklin Junior High Science Department E-Cycle Drive

Saturday, October 21t 8 am to 12pm

at Ben Franklin Junior High School – 2000 Polk Street, Stevens Point

Bring in your old electronics and for a fee, we collect their unused electronics

and work with the local businesses of Express Recycling and ODC to make sure

they are properly disposed of.

All net proceeds for the fall E-Cycle drive will be donated to the PBIS Committee of

Ben Franklin Jr. High School

Please help support your local Ben Franklin Junior High School by getting rid of your

old electronics in an eco friendly way for a low cost.