Ben Franklin Junior High Science Department’s E-Cycle Drive

The Ben Franklin Junior High Science Department E-Cycle Drive
Saturday, October 21t 8 am to 12pm
at Ben Franklin Junior High School – 2000 Polk Street, Stevens Point
Bring in your old electronics and for a fee, we collect their unused electronics
and work with the local businesses of Express Recycling and ODC to make sure
they are properly disposed of.
All net proceeds for the fall E-Cycle drive will be donated to the PBIS Committee of
Ben Franklin Jr. High School
Please help support your local Ben Franklin Junior High School by getting rid of your
old electronics in an eco friendly way for a low cost.