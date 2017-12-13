Bev’s Floral & Gifts/Stevens Point Area Visitors Center-“An Afternoon with Santa”

You are invited to the Third Annual: “An Afternoon with Santa!”

This year Bev’s Floral and Gifts is very excited to be partnering with the Stevens Point Area Visitor’s Center to make this FREE community event even bigger and better than ever.

Santa & Mrs. Claus will listen to what each child would like for Christmas, Take pictures with them, & Give them a little gift!

Children can also eat Christmas cookies,

make Christmas Cards and make their very own Christmas gift!

It’s all FREE and open to Children and families of all ages!

Craft supplies are limited but the Christmas Spirit is not!

Craft Supplies are first come first served.)

Come to the warm and spacious

Stevens Point area Visitor’s Center to see what it is all about!

We hope to see you there!