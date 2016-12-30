Friday , December 30 2016
Career Opportunities.

We are growing and need your help!  We need Cooks and Bartneders!

Cooks $12-$15/hour, Rotating Shifts

Bartenders $8-$10/hour + Tips

Full and Part Time Available

Whitetail Lanes – 715 824-3108

The Iron Grille – 715 445-0044

 

Customer Care Associate – Provides superior service to customers for all Footlocker brands. $11-$12/hr
Distribution Center Associate – Will participate in shipping, receiving, inventory, and restocking product to ensure we exceed our customers expectations in receiving their product. $10-$12;/hr.
To apply, visit sneakerjobs.com

 

Monogram Appetizers

Tina Check – HR

Monogram Food Solutions, a privately held manufacturer and marketer of corn dogs, beef & bacon jerky, hot dogs, sausages, pet treats, and frozen appetizers, is looking for employees.

For more information Click Here

 

Great Opportunities, Great Careers… Something for Everyone!

Jackie Glazer – HR

For more information  Click Here

 

Kathy Sager – HR

Work at Herrschners Click Here.

