CARL D’s TO SUPPORT RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN CHRISTMAS DAY
ASCEND
2 days ago
What’s Happening at WPCN!
29 Views
2018-12-18
Carl D’s, 1232 Park Street, Stevens Point
(southside near Skipp’s Bowling Center), is supporting the 2018 Red Kettle campaign of the Salvation Army of Portage County, with free ice cream cones on Christmas Day.
Carl D’s will be open at 2 PM on Christmas Day and offering free Red & White twist,
peppermint and vanilla flavored, soft serve cones, There will be Salvation Army Red Kettles available for donations.
To sign up for bell ringing shifts through December 24th at any number of locations, Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM, please log on to RegisterToRing.com, or call the Salvation Army at 715-341-2437. The goal of this year’s campaign is $200,000. More than 1,790 shifts are scheduled for this year’s campaign.