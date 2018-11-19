Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / CARL D’s TO SUPPORT RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN CHRISTMAS DAY

CARL D’s TO SUPPORT RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN CHRISTMAS DAY

ASCEND 2 days ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 29 Views

Carl D’s, 1232 Park Street, Stevens Point
(southside near Skipp’s Bowling Center), is supporting the 2018 Red Kettle campaign of the Salvation Army of Portage County, with free ice cream cones on Christmas Day.
Carl D’s will be open at 2 PM on Christmas Day and offering free Red & White twist,
peppermint and vanilla flavored, soft serve cones, There will be Salvation Army Red Kettles available for donations.
To sign up for bell ringing shifts through December 24th at any number of locations, Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM, please log on to RegisterToRing.com, or call the Salvation Army at 715-341-2437. The goal of this year’s campaign is $200,000. More than 1,790 shifts are scheduled for this year’s campaign.

Check Also

A Holiday Evening with Steve March-Torme’ at The Jensen Community Center

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved