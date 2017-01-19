Central Home Improvements, Inc, is under new ownership!

Thursday , January 19 2017
Long time sales and project manager for the company Bob Polzin and his wife Julie have recently purchased the business from Jerry and Dawn Haasl.  Central Home Improvements Inc. is locally owned and operated and has been “Trusted for Quality Since 1942”. 2017 marks our 75th year in business!  Bob & Julie Polzin, along with the dedicated staff at Central Home Improvements, Inc. look forward to carrying on the traditions in excellence and customer service that have always been the cornerstone of Central Home Improvements.

We offer a full list of home improvements including: roofing, siding, doors, windows, gutters, insulation, decking, remodeling, additions, and crane service. Stop into our showroom and see a variety of products that we have on display. Showroom winter hours are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Spring and summer showroom hours are 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. After hours appointments are available. Visit us in person at 1630 26th Street North in Wisconsin Rapids.  Call us at 715-423-6640, or see us on the web at www.centralhi.com, and like us on facebook! .

