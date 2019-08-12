Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Chef and Line Cook – Hiring ASAP! (Amherst Jct.)

Chef and Line Cook – Hiring ASAP! (Amherst Jct.)

ASCEND 2 days ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 42 Views

Whitetail Lanes in Amherst Jct. and The Iron Grille in Iola are both hiring for these kitchen staff positions ASAP! Please fill out an application at www.whitetaillanes.com and drop off at either location, or send to whitetail@whitetaillanes.com. Contact Steve at 715-824-3108 to schedule an interview! We look forward to hearing from you soon!

Check Also

Hustle S’more for Lions Camp

Our annual race event will be held on August 17, 2019. This event is for …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved