Whitetail Lanes in Amherst Jct. and The Iron Grille in Iola are both hiring for these kitchen staff positions ASAP! Please fill out an application at www.whitetaillanes.com and drop off at either location, or send to whitetail@whitetaillanes.com. Contact Steve at 715-824-3108 to schedule an interview! We look forward to hearing from you soon!
Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Chef and Line Cook – Hiring ASAP! (Amherst Jct.)
Check Also
Hustle S’more for Lions Camp
Our annual race event will be held on August 17, 2019. This event is for …