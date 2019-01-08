Christmas Crawl Raises $5000 for Christmas Is for Children!
2019-01-08
Stacy Strupp the manager of Top Hat Bar presented a $5,000 check
to Rick Muzzy and the Christmas is for Children for 2019 Campaign!
The $5000 was raised during The Christmas Crawl in
Downtown Stevens Point!
Pictured L to R Troy Hojancki, Owner of Graffiti’s Sports Bar
Stacy Strupp FromTop Hat Bar & Creator of the Christmas Crawl
Rick Muzzy – Christmas Is For Children.
Christmas Crawl was Dec 15th Downtown Stevens Point.
Thank you to all the participating sponsors:
Top Hat Bar, Sugar Bar, Steve-O’s, The Hub, Joe’s Bar, The Outfit,
Fusion Wine Bar, Graffiti’s Sports Pub, Elbow Rooms, Brickhause,
Mainstreet Taps, Buffy’s Lampoon, Guu’s On Main
Thank You to Crowdspire – Part of Wildcard Corporation for the online ticket platform.
