Christmas Crawl Raises $5000 for Christmas Is for Children!

ASCEND 2 days ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 24 Views

Stacy Strupp the manager of Top Hat Bar  presented a  $5,000 check

to  Rick Muzzy and the Christmas is for Children for 2019 Campaign!

The $5000 was raised during The Christmas Crawl in

Downtown Stevens Point!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pictured L to R Troy Hojancki, Owner of Graffiti’s Sports Bar
Stacy Strupp FromTop Hat Bar & Creator of the Christmas Crawl
Rick Muzzy – Christmas Is For Children.

Christmas Crawl was Dec 15th  Downtown Stevens Point.

Thank you to all the participating sponsors:

Top Hat Bar, Sugar Bar, Steve-O’s, The Hub, Joe’s Bar, The Outfit,

Fusion Wine Bar, Graffiti’s Sports Pub, Elbow Rooms, Brickhause,

Mainstreet Taps, Buffy’s Lampoon, Guu’s On Main

Thank You to Crowdspire – Part of Wildcard Corporation for the online ticket platform.

