Friday , December 30 2016
Christmas is for Children -Celebrating our 28th Year of Helping Children Celebrate Christmas!

Christmas is for Children!

 

We have names and gift wishes of children who need your help!  Without you they may not have a gift to open this year at Christmas time!

Please sponsor a child and make this Holiday Season Magical!

To sponsor a child or children call 1 715 341-9800 – Monday thru Friday 8 am to 5 pm.

We will match you up with a child and give you their list  You purchase the gift and drop it off.  We will take care of the rest!

 

Drop off locations:

Mutual of Wausau – 3910 Stewart Avenue in Wausau

 

Agencies who identify our children are:

Operation Bootstrap in Stevens Point

Holiday Basket in Stevens Point

Children’s Services in Wausau

Random Acts of Kindness in Wisconsin Rapids

Call to Help 715 341-9800

