Closings and Delays

Bowler: Delayed 2 hours Today; All Preschool Canceled

Crandon: Delayed 2 hours Today

Elcho: Delayed 2 hours Today

Gresham: Delayed 2 hours Today; No AM & PM early childhood & 4K

Marion School District]: Delayed 2 hours Today; No AM early childhood & 4K

Neillsville School District: Delayed 2 hours Today; AM 4K canceled

New London School District: Delayed 2 hours Today; No AM early childhood & 4K

Pittsville School District: Delayed 2 hours Today

Tigerton School District: Delayed 2 hours Today

Wabeno School District: Delayed 2 hours Today

Waupaca School District: Closed Today

Weyauwega Fremont: Delayed 2 hours Today

White Lake School District: Delayed 2 hours Today

WI Dells School District: Delayed 2 hours Today