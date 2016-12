SoupDinner

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Junction City is having a Soup Dinner Sunday, January 8th from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Featuring Chili, Chicken Dumpling Soup, Cheesy Potato Soup, and Cheeseburger Soup. $7 for a Full Meal, $5 for a 1 Quart Soup Only Carry-Out.