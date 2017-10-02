Davina and the Vagabonds in Amherst

[Amherst, WI] The Lettie W. Jensen Community Center is excited to present Davina and the Vagabonds in concert on Friday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. Since exploding onto the scene in 2005, Davina and the Vagabonds have grown from a down-and-dirty blues band into one of the most exciting acoustic ensembles on the international stage. This high-energy quintet has established itself with a stellar live show, a professional look, and good old-fashioned hard work. They used to average over 300 shows a year in the Mpls/St. Paul area, and now have an ambitious full-time U.S. and international schedule.

With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band draws from the last 100 years of American music, and is converting audiences one show at a time. So much more than just a blues act, DATV’s shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill, and tender gospel passages. Davina’s voice and stage presence defy category in a different way. Davina has been compared to Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop.

One of the keys to Davina’s success is the band’s irresistible live shows. In 2011 Davina released her first full length, all original album Black Cloud. It was named one of the 10 best releases of the year by the Minneapolis Star & Tribune and awarded 4 ½ stars from Downbeat Magazine. Their next release in 2014, Sunshine, hit number 13 in the Billboard Blues Chart and led them to landing a performance on the hit BBC2 show, Later with Jools Holland. Davina and the Vagabonds’ Nicollet and 10th, was recorded over two nights in early 2015 at the Dakota.

A social hour at 6:30 p.m. featuring Central Waters Brewing Company beer, wine, and soft drinks will be held prior to the 7:30 p.m. concert. Beer is sponsored by Central Waters Brewing Company and the concert is sponsored by Heartland Farms, Inc. All proceeds benefit the Lettie W. Jensen Community Center.

General admission tickets for the evening are $17 in advance and any remaining tickets at the door will be $20. Tickets may be purchased online at lettiejensencenter.org, or, during office hours: Mon – Thr 9 – 4:30, Fri 9 – noon at the Jensen Center. For more information, call 715-824-5202, visit lettiejensencenter.org, and Facebook: Jensen Center/Our Community Spirit. Catch this live show while they’re in town!