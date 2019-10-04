Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Wisconsin Fall Conference – October 10-12

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Wisconsin Fall Conference

DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead will address veterans, their family members and guests at the 2019 DAV Department of Wisconsin Fall Conference. Whitehead is the first post-9/11 veteran elected to lead the million member DAV. He served two tours in Iraq and is a Bronze Star recipient. His remarks will focus on DAV’s accomplishments in 2019 as well as its grassroots outreach and legislative priorities for 2020.

WHEN: October 10-12, 2019

WHERE: Holiday Inn Stevens Point – Convention Center 1001 Amber Avenue Stevens Point, WI 54482

WHY: Disseminate information to Chapters and Members using Committee Meetings, Educational Seminars, and Training Sessions.

Questions email or call 715-207-8870.