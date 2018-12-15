Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Downtown Stevens Point Christmas Crawl – December 15th

Downtown Stevens Point Christmas Crawl – December 15th

ASCEND 1 day ago What's Happening at WPCN!

Downtown Stevens Point Christmas Crawl

The bars of Downtown Stevens Point are hosting their first Christmas pub-crawl. All ticket sale proceeds go to “Christmas is for Children,” a local Portage County charity. So, put on your favorite ugly sweaters and Christmas onesies, and get ready to crawl.
  • What Event
  • When Dec 15, 2018 from 02:00 PM to 08:00 PM (America/Chicago / UTC-600)
  • Where Downtown Stevens Point

$15 Ticket holders Receive:

14 ounce Christmas Crawl cup to hold all of your drinks!
Santa Hat to help show off your Christmas spirit! (Cups and hats available while supplies last)
Drink specials at all participating bars!

Participating Bars:

Brickhouse
Buffy’s Lampoon
Elbow Room
Fusion Bar
Graffiti’s Sports Pub
Guu’s on Main
The Hub
Joe’s Bar
Main Street Taps
The Outfit
Steve-o’s
Sugar Bar
Top Hat Bar

 Registration: Checkin at Top Hat Bar to pick up your mug and hat between 1-3 PM the day of the event.

 Tickets: Tickets will be $15 and available for purchase through Crowdspire. Tickets are non-refundable.

Weather: This event will go on with rain, shine, or snow.

 Route: Travel to all participating bars at your leisure after you register.

 Check-ins: Check-in to as many bars as possible, by texting a unique code, to qualify participants for a grand prize. Each check in will give one entry for each participant. The grand prize will be a one-night stay at the Cobblestone Hotel and Suites!

