Downtown Stevens Point Christmas Crawl – December 15th

What Event

Event Where Downtown Stevens Point

$15 Ticket holders Receive:

14 ounce Christmas Crawl cup to hold all of your drinks!

Santa Hat to help show off your Christmas spirit! (Cups and hats available while supplies last)

Drink specials at all participating bars!

Participating Bars:

Brickhouse

Buffy’s Lampoon

Elbow Room

Fusion Bar

Graffiti’s Sports Pub

Guu’s on Main

The Hub

Joe’s Bar

Main Street Taps

The Outfit

Steve-o’s

Sugar Bar

Top Hat Bar

Registration: Checkin at Top Hat Bar to pick up your mug and hat between 1-3 PM the day of the event.

Tickets: Tickets will be $15 and available for purchase through Crowdspire. Tickets are non-refundable.

Weather: This event will go on with rain, shine, or snow.

Route: Travel to all participating bars at your leisure after you register.

Check-ins: Check-in to as many bars as possible, by texting a unique code, to qualify participants for a grand prize. Each check in will give one entry for each participant. The grand prize will be a one-night stay at the Cobblestone Hotel and Suites!