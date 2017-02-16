Dueling Against Cancer!
WPCN
February 15, 2017
What’s Happening at WPCN!
21 Views
2017-02-15
Come out and enjoy the wild and zany Deuces Wild! This customized show dares to go where you take it with comedy, music and improvisation. Attire is business casual.
NEW this year – Wine Pull and 50/50 Raffle!
Two guys, two pianos and a night of laughs. Tickets are $50 each (adults only)
At: SentryWorld in Stevens Point.
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Social hour begins at 6 p.m. Entertainment at 7:15p.m.
Proceeds support Marshfield Clinic WINGS Cancer Survivorship Program and Cancer Care – Patient Needs Fund at Stevens Point Cancer Center.
Check Also
Long time sales and project manager for the company Bob Polzin and his wife Julie …