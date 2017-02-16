Dueling Against Cancer!

Thursday , February 16 2017
Come out and enjoy the wild and zany Deuces Wild! This customized show dares to go where you take it with comedy, music and improvisation. Attire is business casual.

NEW this year – Wine Pull and 50/50 Raffle!

Two guys, two pianos and a night of laughs. Tickets are $50 each (adults only)

At: SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

Thursday, March 2, 2017
Social hour begins at 6 p.m.  Entertainment at 7:15p.m.

Proceeds support Marshfield Clinic WINGS Cancer Survivorship Program and Cancer Care – Patient Needs Fund at Stevens Point Cancer Center.

Click Here to Sign up.

