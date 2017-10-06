Empty Bowls of Portage County – Fighting Hunger One Bowl at a Time.

Empty Bowls is a community project to raise money for local hunger prevention efforts.

For $11 you get to choose a bowl created by local potters, community members, and students.

These bowls are each unique and a great keepsake! You then fill it with soup donated by local restaurants.

The meal includes bread, beverage, and dessert.The event also features a raffle, entertainment, clowns for the children, and a pottery demonstration by a local professional potter.

When: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Where: SPASH

(1201 Northpoint Dr Stevens Point WI)