Empty Bowls of Portage County – Fighting Hunger One Bowl at a Time.

Empty Bowls is a community project to raise money for local hunger prevention efforts.
For $11 you get to choose a bowl created by local potters, community members, and students.
These bowls are each unique and a great keepsake! You then fill it with soup donated by local restaurants.
The meal includes bread, beverage, and dessert.The event also features a raffle, entertainment, clowns for the children, and a pottery demonstration by a local professional potter.
When: Saturday, October 28, 2017
Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Where: SPASH
(1201 Northpoint Dr Stevens Point WI)