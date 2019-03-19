Elvis Presley Tribute Band

Saturday, April 6, 2019

7:00 P.M., Doors Open 6:00 P.M.

Reserved Seating

In Advance: preschool – 12th grade $10; adults $20

At the Door: preschool – 12th grade $10; adults $25

No music industry icon has been imitated more than Elvis Aaron Presley, and Elvis tribute artist Art Kistler and the EP Boulevard Show Band have catapulted this classic, popular entertainment genre to an entirely new level in a performance titled “Forever Elvis: The Spirit Lives!!” This outstanding tribute production is complete with dazzling, authentic costumes and a wide variety of timeless, classic tunes.