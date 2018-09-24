Free Women’s Self Defense Class

Women’s Self Defense
Our women’s self defense classes are free. They are offered as a beginner’s guide to personal safety and personal responsibility. They are taught from the perspective that everyone deserves to feel safe and to be treated with respect – although that is not always the case. Come get an overview of a timely and important women’s issue. This will be practical, friendly, and informative and you will leave being able to utilize what you learned.
|Date
|Saturday September 29, 2018
|Time
|10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Location
|Main Location map
|Staff
|Stephen Decker