Free Women’s Self Defense Class

Women’s Self Defense

Our women’s self defense classes are free. They are offered as a beginner’s guide to personal safety and personal responsibility. They are taught from the perspective that everyone deserves to feel safe and to be treated with respect – although that is not always the case. Come get an overview of a timely and important women’s issue. This will be practical, friendly, and informative and you will leave being able to utilize what you learned.
Date Saturday September 29, 2018
Time 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Location Main Location map
