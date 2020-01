Golden Sands Home Builders Association Presents the Home and Technology Show!

HOME & GARDEN SHOW 2020

February 15th, 2020

at SentryWorld, Stevens Point​​​

Saturday 9am – 6pm

Admission $5.00 – Children 18 and under FREE. $1.00 OFF when you bring a non perishable food item to help benefit Operation Boot Strap.

Vendor Contracts and Sponsorship Opportunities available for download below!