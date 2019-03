Grilled Pork Chop Dinner at St. Michaels in Junction City

Sunday March 31 from 11 am to 1 pm

Double Chop Meal – $10

Single Chop Meal – $8

Hot Dog Meal – $5

all meals include baked potato, green bean casserole, fresh salad, applesauce, bread, dessert & beverage,

Early Mass at 9:30am

Visit the bake sale!