HAPPY HOUR AT THE MUSEUM
WPCN
April 28, 2017
What’s Happening at WPCN!
2017-04-28
Enjoy an evening of laughter, music and fun to keep discovery, exploration and creativity a part of our Central Wisconsin Community. Education opens up a world of opportunity for kids and YOU can help make that happen!
This adults-only event includes craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, ComedySportz (7-8pm), music by Larry Stevens Mobile Entertainment, a Silent Auction, and more.
With your support CWCM can continue its mission of providing a family-based discovery place where children and adults play and explore together to strengthen confidence, capabilities and creativity through hands-on investigation.
All proceeds support the educational exhibits and programs of the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum.
