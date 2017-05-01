Monday , May 1 2017
HAPPY HOUR AT THE MUSEUM

April 28, 2017

Enjoy an evening of laughter, music and fun to keep discovery, exploration and creativity a part of our Central Wisconsin Community. Education opens up a world of opportunity for kids and YOU can help make that happen!

This adults-only event includes craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, ComedySportz (7-8pm), music by Larry Stevens Mobile Entertainment, a Silent Auction, and more.

With your support CWCM can continue its mission of providing a family-based discovery place where children and adults play and explore together to strengthen confidence, capabilities and creativity through hands-on investigation.

All proceeds support the educational exhibits and programs of the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum.

