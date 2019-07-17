Hustle S’more for Lions Camp

Our annual race event will be held on August 17, 2019. This event is for runners, walkers, and bikers of all different skill levels. Proceeds raised at this event will help support the Summer Camp Program which provides a free camping experience to Wisconsin youth and adults who are blind or visually impaired, Deaf or Hard of Hearing, youth with intellectual disabilities or autism and youth with Type I or II Diabetes.

Age Groups: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and ab

The 5K run or walk and 10K run will be held on the beautifully maintained nature trails of the Wisconsin Lions Camp which surround Lions Lake. The 15 mile bike ride starts and ends at the Camp and takes you through a scenic countryside. All events are chip-timed, except for the Donut Dash, which will be a stroll around main Camp. The 5K and 10K courses are certified (WI-11021-DM).

Schedule of Events:

8:00 am – Registration and check-in starts outside of the Dining Hall

8:00 am – Pre-race refreshments will be available in the Dining Hall

9:00 am – Bike race will start

9:30 am – 10K will start

9:45 am – 5K will start

10:00 am – Donut Dash will start

8:00 am up to Award Ceremony – Snacks for participants will be available in the Dining Hall

Award Ceremony will start after all races have finished (Approx. 12:00 pm)

Awards: Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers overall and to the top three male and female finishers in each age group.

Prizes for the top three individuals and team who collected the most in donations by the day of the race.

To sign up click here….

https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Rosholt/HustleSmoreForLionsCampEdit