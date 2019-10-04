Indian Buffet Fundraiser – October 13th At St. Peter Church

Indian Buffet Fundraiser

Celebrating Authentic Flavors of India

Sunday, October 13, 2019

at

St. Peter Church, 800 4th Avenue, Stevens Point Wisconsin

Social / Indian Snacks / Cash Bar : 3:30 PM

1st Seating Buffet : 4:00 PM

2nd Seating Buffet : 5:30 PM

Menu: Chicken Biryani, Raitha, Shrimp Curry, Green Bean Fry, Egg Curry, Naan Bread

Dessert: Mango Ice Cream & Gulab Jamun

Tickets are $20 per person in advanced, $25 at the door. Children: 5-12 years – $10 Each / 4 years & under are free

Tickets are available at: St. Peter Parish Office, Global Travel & Les’ Upholstery (behind Walgreens)

Any questions about the event details please contact the Parish Office (715-344-6115) or Nancy at (715-498-2345