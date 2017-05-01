It’s a Party! Celebrating Scott Krueger’s 40th Anniversary of Being the Voice of Central Wisconsin Sports!

Did you know that Scott Krueger, the voice of UWSP Sports and High School Sports on 92.1 WPCN has been the voice of sports in Central Wisconsin for 40 years? For 40 years, since the beginning of his career and early days at WSPT in 1977, Scott has been calling all the action of our areas high school football, basketball and baseball teams along with being the Voice of UWSP sports for that same 40 years, covering more than two generations of the same families playing sports in our area. We thought that deserved a “Celebration” and would like to invite you to join us in that Celebration in a wonderful way to honor a Wisconsin Treasure. We are planning an open meet and greet to the public; Scott’s many fans and friends who have enjoyed listening to the games on the radio at home, in their office, in their car, or on the stream throughout the United States and abroad. We thought you would like to come and be with his many friends to honor Scott.
Here are some of the details. It will be at SentryWorld in the Atrium Room from 4:30 to 6:30pm on Thursday, May 18th, open and free to the public with light Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. We will have photos of Scott above on the television screens, a sign in book and half way through the evening we will stop to invite two time UWSP National Basketball Championship Coach Bob Semling to share some memories of Scott as the Voice of the Pointers, memories from the times we listened on the radio and hung by every word. Also long time sports sidekick, color man and best friend John Zellmer will share some memories too of the games and those long road trips together traveling to the opponent’s home court. I hope you can join us for the evening, a Celebration of Scott Krueger’s first 40 years of Sports Broadcasting.