Jay White is America’s Diamond – The World’s Ultimate Tribute: Saturday January 26th 2019 at the Grand Theater in Wausau!

Every movement and every song evoke the power and passion that is Neil Diamond. In 1989 Detroit resident Jay White joined “Legends in Concert” as the closing act in a new show in Reno Nevada. Six months later Jay joined the permanent cast in Las Vegas at the Imperial Palace where he performed for 9 years. Since 1990 Jay has performed in 5 countries and over 7000 Fine Arts Theaters, Festivals, Casinos, and Cruise ships worldwide. He has also been seen on the Tonight Show and Entertainment Tonight. From 2002 – 2010 he headlined his own show at the Riviera Casino Showroom in Las Vegas performing over 2000 concerts and received an award for “Outstanding Performer”. Jay and Neil Diamond have met twice. After appearing with Neil on his DVD entitled STAGES, Neil told Jay to; “Keep up the good work!” and wrote; “Jay, keep singing, so I can stay home and relax.” In 2008 Jay played the part of a 1977 era Neil Diamond in the Ron Howard Film “Frost/Nixon” and in 2012 played the lead in the musical drama film “Beautiful Noise”. He is currently working on his theatrical production.
