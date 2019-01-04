Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / Judah Studios Cabin Fever Workshop Series

Judah Studios Cabin Fever Workshop Series

ASCEND 3 days ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 23 Views

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t miss our “CABIN FEVER WORKSHOP SERIES” during January/February.

 

Workshop Kickoff: 

“Design& Create4U Wood Sign Workshop”Thursday January 17th @6:00pm $45 Includes delicious homemade soup and bread!

 

“Upcycled Home Decor Workshop” (furniture painting techniques).  Saturday January 19th @10:00am $50 includes all supplies, warm coffee cake & RUBY Coffee!

 

“Make a Memory Workshop” Saturday January 26th @10:00am.  Take your favorite T-shirt and turn it into a pillow or canvas art.  $40.

 

“Woven Blessings Basket Making Workshop”  Saturday February 2nd @9:30am. $45 includes all supplies.

wallbaskets

 

“Hand Embroidery Class”  Saturday February 9th @10:00am.  Learn basic hand needlework stitches, making  a family samler.  $25 all supplies included.

 

“Lee’s Indoor Salad Bar Workshop”  Saturday February 16th @10:00am or 1:00pm.  $20 includes all supplies and refreshments.  Take home your own garden.  Don’t miss this great gardening class!  Spread the word!

 

“Come Be Inspired!” @ Judah Studios.

Check Also

Downtown Stevens Point Christmas Crawl – December 15th

Downtown Stevens Point Christmas Crawl The bars of Downtown Stevens Point are hosting their first …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved