Judah Studios Cabin Fever Workshop Series

Don’t miss our “CABIN FEVER WORKSHOP SERIES” during January/February.

Workshop Kickoff:

“Design& Create4U Wood Sign Workshop” Thursday January 17th @6:00pm $45 Includes delicious homemade soup and bread!

“Upcycled Home Decor Workshop” (furniture painting techniques). Saturday January 19th @10:00am $50 includes all supplies, warm coffee cake & RUBY Coffee!

“Make a Memory Workshop” Saturday January 26th @10:00am. Take your favorite T-shirt and turn it into a pillow or canvas art. $40.

“Woven Blessings Basket Making Workshop” Saturday February 2nd @9:30am. $45 includes all supplies.

“Hand Embroidery Class” Saturday February 9th @10:00am. Learn basic hand needlework stitches, making a family samler. $25 all supplies included.

“Lee’s Indoor Salad Bar Workshop” Saturday February 16th @10:00am or 1:00pm. $20 includes all supplies and refreshments. Take home your own garden. Don’t miss this great gardening class! Spread the word!

“Come Be Inspired!” @ Judah Studios.