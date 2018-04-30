Main Street Taps Opening in Stevens Point ASCEND 1 day ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 14 Views Related Articles Memorial Day Activities at King 1 week ago SPASH – Showtime 2018 4 weeks ago Spring Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale – St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, WI Rapids April 30, 2018 Main Street Taps, located in downtown Stevens Point. Opening on June 4th and will be having live entertainment most weeks year round. Click here for their Facebook Page 2018-05-29 ASCEND Share Facebook Twitter Google + Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest