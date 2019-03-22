Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / March 22, 2019 – Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute

March 22, 2019 – Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute

ASCEND 13 hours ago What’s Happening at WPCN! Leave a comment 8 Views

STAYIN’ ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin'”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway”, and “Stayin’ Alive”. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke”, “Massachusetts”, “Fanny Be Tender”, “Words”, and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits.

The Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids

1801 16th Street South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Check Also

Wisconsin State Taxidermy Championships

Open to the public!!! Saturday February 23rd, from 11am-3pm. At the Holiday Inn & Convention …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved