March 22, 2019 – Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute

STAYIN’ ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin'”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway”, and “Stayin’ Alive”. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke”, “Massachusetts”, “Fanny Be Tender”, “Words”, and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits.

The Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids

1801 16th Street South

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494