MEEPLESTOCK / NEWS Save $5 on Meeplestock 2018 tickets and t-shirts!

Gamers Who Care are proud to announce the 3rd annual Meeplestock Board Game Convention Fundraiser! A portion of the ticket sales go directly toward local charities, so come down and toss one of 1000+ games on the table with friends, family and loved ones and help support the community.
Dates & Times
Friday June 15th (5pm -10pm)
Saturday June 16th (10am – 10pm)
Sunday June 17th (10am – 8pm)
- Food/Drink on site (no carry-ins please)
- 1,000 game titles
- Giant Size Catan
- Escape Room
- Dozens of door prizes
- Play to win games
- Game teachers
- Medieval Armor and weapon demonstrations
- Live Action Role Playing
- Board Game Designers
- Local Authors
- Board Game Vendors
- Silent Auction
- Math Trade
- Zombie Dice Tournament
- Meeplestock Swag
- Discount hotel rooms on site