MEEPLESTOCK / NEWS Save $5 on Meeplestock 2018 tickets and t-shirts!

Gamers Who Care are proud to announce the 3rd annual Meeplestock Board Game Convention Fundraiser! A portion of the ticket sales go directly toward local charities, so come down and toss one of 1000+ games on the table with friends, family and loved ones and help support the community.

Dates & Times

Friday June 15th (5pm -10pm)

Saturday June 16th (10am – 10pm)

Sunday June 17th (10am – 8pm)