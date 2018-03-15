Home / What’s Happening at WPCN! / MEEPLESTOCK / NEWS Save $5 on Meeplestock 2018 tickets and t-shirts!

Buy tickets and tshirts here!

Gamers Who Care are proud to announce the 3rd annual Meeplestock Board Game Convention Fundraiser! A portion of the ticket sales go directly toward local charities, so come down and toss one of 1000+ games on the table with friends, family and loved ones and help support the community.

Dates & Times

Friday June 15th (5pm -10pm)

Saturday June 16th (10am – 10pm)

Sunday June 17th (10am – 8pm)

  • Food/Drink on site (no carry-ins please)
  • 1,000 game titles
  • Giant Size Catan
  • Escape Room
  • Dozens of door prizes
  • Play to win games
  • Game teachers
  • Medieval Armor and weapon demonstrations
  • Live Action Role Playing
  • Board Game Designers
  • Local Authors
  • Board Game Vendors
  • Silent Auction
  • Math Trade
  • Zombie Dice Tournament
  • Meeplestock Swag
  • Discount hotel rooms on site

