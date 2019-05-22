Memorial Day Events at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King!

Here is a listing of the Memorial Day events at King…

Monday, May 27th

6:00 AM- Flag Setting at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery

9:30 AM- Lakeside Service at Marden Memorial Center

10:30 AM- Memorial Day Remembrance Service at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Immediately following the Memorial Day Service, there will be a brief Dedication Ceremony and Open House for the new Administration Building and Building & Grounds Shop at the Cemetery

Tuesday, May 28th

7:00 AM- Recover and store flags. *This is an event we would like to emphasize. We usually get a great turn-out of volunteers to set flags on Monday morning, and it would be great if we could get volunteers to help us pick up and put flags away on Tuesday morning.

WVH – King N2665 County ROad QQ, King, WI 54946