National Volunteer Week April 15-21st

National Volunteer week provides an opportunity to celebrate the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to come together to tackle tough challenges, and build stronger, more resilient communities. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in their communities.

It really is just to recognize and thank all volunteers…. Our Facebook page will be featuring different volunteer spotlights and volunteer activities that we will be working on.

If someone is interested in volunteering, they can contact me, using the information below OR visit our volunteer website: volunteersrock.org