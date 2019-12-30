Northern Gateway Chorus installs officers, presents awards

The annual Christmas party for the Northern Gateway Chorus of The Stevens Point Barbershoppers, held Friday, Dec. 13 at the Rose Room in Stevens Point, was the setting for several awards and the installation of the group’s 2020 slate of officers.

Two members of the chorus received the President’s Award from Chorus President Dale Kluetz for 2019: Chorus Director John Lay and VP of Music Mark Barnard. The Director’s Award, presented by Lay, was received by VP of Membership Chris Wendt. In addition to a President’s Award, Barnard was named Barbershopper of the Year for the chapter.

Kluetz said, “With a chorus of our size, everyone’s contributions are valuable. However, John, Mark, and Chris went above and beyond during this past year to facilitate the chorus’ operation.”

Installed as officers for 2020 were: President — Dale Kluetz, Executive Vice President — Chris Wendt, Secretary — Chuck Klockow, Assistant Secretary — Ben Bergeron, Treasurer — Bill Jenkins, Vice President of Music — John Gethers, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations — Brent Frankenhoff, Vice President of Membership and Chapter Development — Chris Wendt, Vice President of Program — Mike Peplinski, Vice President of House — Tim Kunze, Members at Large — Ben Bergeron and Tony Spranger, and Immediate Past President — Jack Edgerton.

Visit the group’s website at www.spbarbershoppers.com.

Director’s Award: Northern Gateway Chorus Director John Lay (left) presented the 2019 Director’s Award to VP of Membership Chris Wendt (right).