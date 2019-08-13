Panacea 2019 at Pacelli Catholic High School

Get ready for Panacea 2019 – September 6th-8th at Pacelli Catholic High School – it’s time to have some fun while supporting our outstanding Catholic Schools! Friday night music by Blame it on Waylon, Saturday night The Presidents and Sunday Polka Pow Wow with music by Rick Raclawski and the Keepers of Honkey and Cynor Classics. Carnival Wristband days are Saturday and Sunday 11-4. Enjoy Panacea’s famous Friday fish fry from 4:30-7 pm and the Sunday chicken dinner by Bob’s Catering from 11 am-1 pm. All weekend enjoy cheese curds, hamburgers, snow cones, and more! Stop in to bid on the Silent Auction items, visit the money and cherry trees inside the school and join in on the raffles, for a chance to Win a NEW 2017 Buick Regal, donated by Len Dudas Motors or $20,000 cash. Free shuttle rides from the SPASH Parking Lot. Panacea, September 7th-9th at Pacelli Catholic High School, Maria Dr in Stevens Point. Call 341-2443 or go to pacellicatholicschools.com/panacea for details!