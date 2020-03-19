Please Support Our Advertisers.

Rocky Rococo’s of Stevens Point is still Open and ready for you! Drive Thru, takeout and delivery options! https://rockyrococo.com/stevenspoint



The Bar in Rothschild is still open 11 am to 9 pm for takeout and delivery options with their usual full menu to get you through! https://www.meetatthebar.com/wausau.html



The Polonia Cafe’ is at your service with a delicious menu to get you what you need. Carry out service is ready for you, call the Polonia Cafe. https://www.facebook.com/poloniacafewi/



Graffiti’s Pub & Grill is open for carry out and delivery with the menu you know and love. Call them today. https://graffitispub.com/home.php



Call Final Score Sports Bar and Grill. They are open for carry. Place your order and they will have it ready for you! https://www.facebook.com/final.score.14/



The Hilltop Pub & Grill is available for takeout, The normal delicious menu of options at your service. https://hilltoppubandgrill.com/



With 3 convenient locations in Stevens Point and Plover, Culver’s drive Thru is still open. Make it a Culvers night. https://www.culvers.com/restaurants/stevens-point-division-wi



Call Smiley’s Bar & Grill For your dinner needs tonight. http://smileysbanquethallplover.com/barandgrill/



Partner’s Pub is waiting for your call. Take and curbside delivery is available http://partners-pub.com/



El Mezcal with their large menu options is open. Call your order in today! 715 42-1521



Milwaukee Burger in Wausau is proud to continue offering a full menu of takeout, curbside pick up and delivery options. Call Milwaukee Burger today. https://milwaukeeburgercompany.com/



Rock-N-Roll Cafe is open until 3 pm with take out available. https://www.facebook.com/rocknrollcafestevenspoint/



The Pizza Ranch of Plover and Wausau is still open for carry out and delivery. Make Pizza Ranch your go to tonight. https://pizzaranch.com/locations/wi/plover/1300-commerce-place

Bootleggers in Amherst Junction is serving up their full menu for local delivery and carry out! Call for details 715 824-2929. https://www.facebook.com/BootleggersWI



Feltz’s Dairy Store is still open for businesses with normal hours and family entertainment. Providing something fun for a small gathering in a clean safe environment. https://www.feltzsdairystore.com/



Scotty’s Pizza & Chicken in Marshfield is serving takeout and delivery options. Plenty of options that will keep you feeling full and satisfied. https://www.scottyspizza.com/



Cousin’s Subs in Stevens Point is open for Lunch and dinner! Carry Out Orders and delivery all available through the Cousin’s Subs App. https://www.cousinssubs.com/find-a-store/?term=stevens+point



Whitetail Lanes in Amherst Junction is open 11:30 am to 8 pm. A full menu to choose from. https://whitetaillanes.com/



Ho-Chunk Nekoosa regrets to inform that they are currently closed for business and have postponed all entertainment scheduled in March and April. For more information visit: https://ho-chunkgaming.com/nekoosa/

The Stevens Point YMCA is still open to all Essential Workforce. With so many child care facilities shut down. please call the YMCA for your child care needs. 715-952-9339 https://www.spymca.org/

The Scoop Cafe’ inside Marathon Feed is still open for takeout from 7am to 1 pm daily. Call ahead and take it to go or find them on facebook under Marathon Feed.

Surgical Associates understands the need to remain open to help with your surgical needs. To see our safety standards and practices and to schedule a Tele-health visit go to: https://sawisconsin.com/

The Sunset Point Winery in downtown Stevens Point is still open for carry out. Find them in downtown Stevens Point or on Facebook for more information.

Peking Restaurant – 221 Scott Street Wausau, WI – Offering specials for take out and delivery. Monday through Friday 4 pm to 8 pm 715 842-8080



Make Sure to Shop these Businesses in Downtown Stevens Point:



Agora is online – https://www.agoramakersmarket.com/



Shop Bria Bell online – https://briabellaco.com/



Home Town Pharmacy – 1129 Main Street Stevens Point

Diversi – Tea – Orders can be placed on our website and we will fill them and offer curbside pickup on Thursday’s from 10:45am to 2pm https://www.diversi-tea.com/?fbclid=IwAR2pSLOddz4fQIrRn3_cRFrdZk2D78fW1UWRbot1oNujn0eBzABaWNu_bNI

Kozy Kitchen 1338 Third Street, Stevens Point, WI – Open Tuesday thru Saturday * am to 2 pm for Take Out.



Wicked Willow 1137 Main Street, Stevens Point, WI – Locally Sourced vegan options for take out.

https://www.wickedwillowllc.com/

Bill Pizza 1101 Main Street Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481. Take out or delivery 715 344-9557

https://www.billspizza-shop.com/



