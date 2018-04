STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The UW-Stevens Point athletics department in conjunction with Culver’s will host an “Eat ‘N Greet” at the Division St. location on Sunday, April 15.

Culver’s will donate 10 percent of sales to the UWSP athletics department during the event, which will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Pointers coaches will be in attendance at the event.