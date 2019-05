Students at Ben Franklin Jr. High are hosting an e-cycle drive on Saturday, May 18 from 8 AM through noon.

Residents from throughout Portage County can bring their old, broken and unused electronics and appliances for disposal by ODC and Express Recycling.

The drive is being held in the Ben Franklin Jr. High parking lot as a fundraiser for the school’s Science Club.

Ben Franklin Jr. High is located at 2000 Polk St. on the Water St. intersection.