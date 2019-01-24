Rise Up O Men Starring the Church Basement Ladies at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids Thursday, February 21st

Let’s hear it for the boys! Fans of the musical comedy series Church Basement Ladies will finally get to know more about the men of East Cornucopia Lutheran Church as The Arts Council presents Rise Up O Men. This sidesplitting, uplifting peek into the lives of the rural Norwegian Lutherans with whom audiences fell in love in 2005 is the sixth chapter of the story begun by the original Church Basement Ladies. The performance will be at 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 21, at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids.

As the ladies busy themselves with preparations for their church’s participation in the town’s 1964 Centennial Celebration, we get to see their comings and goings from the eyes of the menfolk, who have their own problems to solve. Their camaraderie unites them as they deal with furnace salesmen, looming retirement, rival Protestant denominations, the Pastor’s bad jokes, and Arlene’s even-worse cooking. Catch a glimpse of what to expect at www.ChurchBasementLadiesonStage.com.

Preceding the show at 5:30 is an “Upscale Church Supper” held at the Lincoln High School cafeteria, catered by Chat-R-Box Café. The cafeteria will be transformed to offer a fine-dining experience, with tables for four. LHS music students will provide entertainment during dinner. Seating is limited to the first 240 customers, and tickets must be purchased by February 13. Tickets are purchased separately from the performance for $19 (includes tax and tip).

Performance tickets are $43 (plus tax) and may be purchased, along with the dinner tickets, through The Arts Council’s web site 24/7 at www.SavorTheArts.org. You will also find the menu there. Office hours are 10:00 am to 2:30 pm Monday through Thursday. Call 715.424.2787 for assistance or stop by 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids.

Don’t miss this hilarious performance—tickets are going quickly, so get yours now!